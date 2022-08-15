Cardiff was biggest weekend of Flint's speedway career

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Flint in action at Cardiff. Picture by Taylor Lanning.

In the Grand Prix on Saturday he had three rides, taking two points from two third places in a meeting won by Britain’s Dan Bewley, the first home winner since Bandits’ skipper Chris Harris won it 15 years ago.

Then on Sunday, in the SGP2, Flint, who had been promoted to the main body of the field earlier in the week, amassed nine points, including one race win, from his five rides - the meeting was won by Poland’s Mateusz Cierniak with 12 points.

Fellow Bandit Jonas Knudsen scored four points.

Afterwards, Flint said: “I enjoyed racing at Cardiff against the best riders in the world and at U21 level. This is all experience I will take with me.”

Later he added: “Well, this weekend was simply the best time of my life.

“Emotions, frustration, highs and lows, we have been through it all but I will never forget the people behind the scenes that has got me to where I am today.

“This has given me the kick up the backside I need and made me realise even more how bad I want this.

“I’m normally very hard on myself but given time to think about it I really am proud of myself, and even more to see how many other people I made proud.”

Earlier in the week Berwick Bullets won 44-45 at Plymouth, completing a quick-fire double over the Centurians, guaranteeing their place in the National League end of season play-offs.

But there was disappointment for the Bandits, who despite taking a losing bonus point at Birmingham, all but saw their end of season Championship hopes ended with a 48-42 defeat.

Then, Chris Harris and Jye Etheridge just missed out on a semi-final place at the Championship Pairs at Oxford. They scored 22 points in their section, the same as Poole, but they failed to qualify with the Pirates, who had more race wins, who progressed with group winners Redcar (25).