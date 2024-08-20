Cambois Rowing Club celebrates members' success at the British Rowing Junior Club Championships

Olivia Lewis was one of the club's successful rowers.

A ‘small but mighty’ rowing club near Blyth is celebrating after achieving some great results at a recent event.

Cambois Rowing Club had five rowers – three junior 14, one junior 16 and one junior 16 who took part in the junior 18 event – competing at the recent British Rowing Junior Club Championships.

Club captain Kelly Kay said: “With only five juniors competing in over seven events and racing against some top clubs, we had outstanding results, especially given some events had 60-plus entries.”

The club won gold in the A final of the women’s junior 14 single boat, when Olivia Lewis broke a Championship course record; came fifth in the A final of the women’s junior 14 double boat, rowing with a member of Chester le Street rowing club; first in the B final of the open junior 16 quad, rowing with Hexham; first in the B final of the open junior 14 quad rowing with Queen Elizabeth High School; first in the B final of the open junior 14 double boat; fifth in the D final of the open junior 18 single boat and third in the G final of the women’s junior 16 double boat, rowing with Queen Elizabeth High School.

Kelly added: “Congratulations to each one of our juniors competing, you all raced brilliantly and gave your all. And to all the Northern Rowing competitors, it was fantastic supporting you all and coming together as a region.”

The club is running rowing taster sessions on September 7-8 from 12pm-3pm, book using the Rituah Rowing website for learn to row or just turn up on the day.