It was a busy weekend for athletes from Morpeth Harriers, with Seniors and Veterans in action at two high-profile British Milers Club events along with club Masters in their regional championships.

In the BMC meeting at Jarrow’s Monkton Stadium, Peter Smallcombe was the club’s fastest over 1,500m, finishing sixth in the B race, one place ahead of club colleague Connor Marshall, who broke the four minute barrier for the first time, posting a new personal best of 3:59.20.

Two places behind Marshall was his Under-20 club colleague Elliot Kelso, who also posted new figures of 4:00.18s. Other Morpeth Harriers in action in the B race were James Tilley and Joseph Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Morpeth Harriers lined up in the 1,500m C race, where Bertie Marr came second, while Joe Dixon posted a new personal best of 4:03.13s in fourth. Alistair Douglass finished ninth.

In a mixed gender F race, Holly Lawrence ran a new personal best of 4:50.30s, finishing eighth and fourth female.

In the other high-profile BMC meeting, held at Loughborough in the Grand Prix series, in his first outing since his 10,000m in Rome at the European Championships, Rory Leonard tackled the 1,500m A race, where he finished fifth in a new personal best of 3:42.85s.

Josh Fiddaman posted a season’s best of 3:49.14s when finishing fifth in the 1,500m C race, while in the D race Phil Winkler finished sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight Morpeth Harriers were in action at Saturday’s North East Masters Track and Field Championships.

Over-45 Veteran Woman thrower Claire Reid competed as a guest in the four scheduled throws events.

In the shot put, she produced a best of 9.11m, in the javelin a best of 14.85m, in the discus a best of 29.16m and in the hammer a best of 24.61m.

Gold medals were won by Phil Pitt in the Over-45 100m, and Trevor Hodgson in the Over-50 competition. Pitt also won silver in the 200m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most successful of all for Morpeth was Over-65 Veteran Gavin Bayne, who won gold in the 800m, 1,500m and 3,000m.

Ben Harding won the Over-50 Men’s 400m, and Archie Jenkins silver in the Over-70 Men’s 800m.

Andrew Dippie was fourth in the Over-60 Men’s 800m, and third in the 5,000m.