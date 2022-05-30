Busy start to season for Alnwick Triathletes

Millie Breese winning the Sprint Triathlon at Druridge Country Park and Geoff Givens on the 90km bike leg of the Outlaw half.

At the Yorkshire Duathlon, Chris Calvert was tenth in his age group and as a result qualified for the European Standard Duathlon Championships 2023. Tony Jackson was16th in his age group.

Geoff Givens raced the Outlaw Middle Distance at Nottingham in a blistering 5 hours 23 mins, setting a new personal best time and finishing 36th out of 160 athletes in his age group, whilst Steve Carragher raced at Eton in the sprint triathlon, finishing third in his age group and is likely to have qualified for the European Sprint Triathlon Championship 2023.

Northumberland Festival of Sport last weekend saw plenty of Alnwick Tri athletes competing in great conditions at Druridge Bay. Gil Owens was first in his age group and seventh male overall in the 1500m swim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Sprint Triathlon, Millie Breese was first female home and won her age group. Making her debut for the club Joanne Souter came third in her age group and in the Sprint Aquabike another debutant for the club, Celia Michie, was first senior female.

Richard Bewell and Carl Donaldson (Carl riding under VO2 Max Race Team colours) raced the standard Olympic distance. Both athletes took second place in their respective age groups in very competitive fields.

The busiest event of the day was the Standard Duathlon. At stake were places for the World Age Group Aquabike Championship 2023 in Pontevedra, Spain.

First Alnwick athlete home was Andrew Wilde taking fifth in his age group and with it automatic qualification for the Worlds. Following him home was Andrew Ternent, eighth in age group. Chris Calvert took third place and once again automatically qualified for the Worlds.

Frances Wilde, riding in RAF triathlon colours, was third in age group and she too automatically qualified. Tania Conway was seventh and Maria Farrow-Tait finished 12th in their respective age groups.