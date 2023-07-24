World champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir at Burgham in 2022. Picture: Rupert Gibson Photography

Once again, Burgham, which takes place from July 26-30, has a star-studded cast. British Tokyo Olympics gold medallists Laura Collett and Oliver Townend will face serious opposition from the 2023 Badminton winner Ros Canter, 2022 Burghley heroine Piggy March and reigning world champion Yasmin Ingham, among many others. There is also a large contingent of Irish competitors targeting Burgham this year, headed by World Championship team silver medallists Padraig McCarthy and Sarah Ennis.

Wednesday sees international dressage and the popular Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers for four- and five-year-old horses. There is cross-country to watch every day from Thursday to Sunday; the feature CCI4*-S sections, sponsored by Holme Dodsworth Metals, take centre stage on Saturday.

Grassroots competitors have plenty of opportunities to compete alongside the most famous riders in the sport of eventing with British Riding Clubs senior and junior team jumping on Saturday, and showing and dressage classes for thoroughbreds and ex-racehorses on Sunday.

There’s a fun dog show on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for Burgham’s supported charity, the British Eventing Support Trust (BEST).

Burgham is thrilled to welcome Project Pony as its supporting partner for 2023. This new initiative aims to identify and support up-and-coming young riders by giving them the opportunity to compete on elite event ponies.

Burgham is the final leg of the Northumberland Challenge. Sponsored by AW Jenkinson Forest Products, Encon Technical Solutions and NIS Group Ltd, the 2023 Northumberland Challenge offers horse and rider combinations entering certain classes at Belsay, Alnwick Ford and Burgham the opportunity to win cash bonuses of up to £25,000.

Event director Craig Anderson said: “Burgham is an incredibly special event, and our huge number of very high-quality entries prove how much riders and owners love to come to it. This is top-class eventing in an intimate, relaxed and friendly atmosphere in the heart of Northumberland – who wouldn’t love it? We look forward to welcoming lots of spectators – there’s so much for them to see and enjoy.”