Burgham International Horse Trials gets ready to welcome top-class riders and horses

Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent tackle the cross-country course at last year's event. Picture: 1st Class Images

Burgham International Horse Trials has received a record number of entries, with many of the best British-based riders expected to attend.

Twenty-four different nations will be represented at the event on July 24-27 with more than 900 horses, once again proving the immense popularity of northern England’s premier equestrian event.

Among them are British Olympic gold medal winners Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, current world number one Harry Meade, Australian multiple gold medallist Andrew Hoy, world champion Yasmin Ingham, Chinese Olympian Alex Hua Tian, Badminton and Burghley heroine Piggy March, top Scottish rider Wills Oakden and the rising stars Emily King, Tom Jackson and Bubby Upton.

Local top riders include Katie Magee and Jack Mantel.

Burgham will also act as a final trial for the short-listed combinations for the Young Rider and Junior European Championships, and entries include Young Rider National Champion Elizabeth Barrett and Junior National Champion Oscar Fitzgerald.

The event is also the final leg of the 2025 Northumberland Challenge, the big-money series which unites the three Northumbrian international events of Belsay, Alnwick Ford and Burgham. Izzy Taylor and Barrington Boy could win £7,000 if they win at Burgham, while Jago Jackson and Cooley Top Boy could potentially take home £8,000 if successful at Burgham

Burgham also features the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers on Wednesday, July 23, a Thoroughbred and Ex-Racehorse Show on Sunday, July 27, and unaffiliated showjumping on Saturday and Sunday, July 26-27.

Event director Craig Anderson said: “We are absolutely delighted with Burgham’s entries, and it should be a brilliant, busy week of top-class sport and fun.

“We are very lucky that the weather in the north has not been as dry and hot as it has in many parts of the south of England, and the footing and the grass cover is very good. We pride ourselves on producing the best possible going and courses for horses, and we will continue to work to do so.

“Course designer David Evans has freshened up the cross-country tracks this year, and they should be exciting to watch and enjoyable to ride.

“We can’t wait to welcome riders, owners, sponsors, supporters, volunteers and spectators to Burgham.”