Kyle Bickley in action for the Bullets.

The Bullets had won the first leg 46-43 at Shielfield a week earlier, and a three point advantage was always going to be difficult to defend in the second leg in Suffolk.

But no one was expecting them to be turned over in the manner in which they were by the Fen Tigers, who romped to a 67-22 win on the day and a 110-68 victory on aggregate.

They will now go on to meet Leicester Lion Cubs in the final.

Mildenhall, who pipped Berwick to the title last season, were in dominant form as they raced to no fewer than ten 5-1 heat advantages, with guest Luke harrison and Luke Muff both raccing to 12-point maximums at reserve and number one Jason Edwards achieving a 14+1 paid maximum to head the scorecharts. In fact, all six of the home riders were in double figures on what was an afternoon to forget for the visitors.

Kyle Bickley was the only Berwick rider with any race successes, winning two races, both of which were awarded.

Afterwards a disappointed Berwick team manager Gary Flint said: “It’s a shame the season ended in such a way but it shouldn’t detract from the fact that the seven riders who have worn the Bullets colours this season have all contributed to steering the club to its first play-off appearance.