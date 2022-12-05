Mason Watson and Luke Crang in action for the Bullets in 2022.

They are one of six sides - defending champions Leicester Lion Cubs, Belle Vue, Kent and Oxford alongside Workington Comets, returning to the sport for the first time since 2018 at the newly constructed Northside track – who confirmed their participation at a meeting of clubs at a meeting last week.

Armadale and beaten play-off finalists Mildenhall are currently discussing stadium availability issues and, along with any other interested tracks, have until January 17 to make a final decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But definitely missing from the 2022 starters is Plymouth who have decided to concentrate on their Championship side.

Teams will be able to build up to a 42-point limit and the NDL will adopt the same system as Premiership and Championship clubs in the new season including aggregate bonus points and Super Heats to decide the destination of the points in the event of a draw either on the night or on aggregate.

Berwick co-owner Jamie Courtney – who also promotes at Oxford – said: “Everyone knows that our vision at Berwick – which includes the training track at Duns and the Northern Junior League Academy as well as the Bullets and Bandits – is to provide a pathway for aspiring British riders.