Bullets are ready to fire after signing five riders

Luke Crang, back with Berwick Bullets.

The Bullets, who will again race in the National Development League, have named the returning Luke Crang, Kieran Douglas, Ben Rathbone and Mason Watson from their 2021 side and the incoming Ace Pijper.

They will line up alongside the already confirmed Kyle Bickley and Greg Blair in the class of 2022.

Crang, who is based in Darlington, made a successful return to the sport last year after almost a decade out. He was drafted in as a replacement for Leon Flint who became ineligible after his move to Wolverhampton in the Premiership.

He said: “I am delighted to be back at Berwick this season and I have every belief that this side has got what it takes to win the league.”

Douglas, who is based in Cornhill, made huge strides in 2021 and really benefited from the Bullets entry into the National League.

Flint firmly believes that his improvements will continue into 2022.

Flint said: “We are proud to welcome Kieran back to his local club for another season of National League racing and to say he has earned his team place would be an understatement.

“It wasn’t that long ago that his career was threatened by a horrific back injury and it was great to see Kieran establish himself at a very competitive level of racing last season.”

Teessider Rathbone made a big impact with the Bullets last season and Flint said: “When it all comes together, Ben is capable of beating anyone in the National League. We feel 2022 will be a big season for him.”

Watson, who is Berwick-based, had a successful debut season in 2021 and Flint said: “For me, Mason ticks all the right boxes when it comes to what it takes to become a speedway rider.

“When we took over at Berwick the hope was to develop local talent - well, Mason is a Berwick lad, you can’t get any more local than that.”

Pijper (15) is the son of returning Bandit Theo Pijper, and is no stranger to Shielfield Park.