Brough Law Fell Race runners raise nearly £600 for mountain rescue team

Chris Larkin, of Northumberland Fell Runners, won in 37 minutes 40 seconds. Nicola Duggan was the first woman home in 47:39, finishing 23rd in a field of 93.

Brough Law is traditionally one of the earliest races on the fell running calendar.

The five-mile race starts in Bulby’s Car Park at Ingram and has two steep climbs around the hill forts and a quick descent to the finish.

Alnwick’s Lilia Purvis, Linda Patterson and Jennifer Knight all competed in the women’s race, with Lilia finishing seventh.

Phillip Sanderson set the men’s course record of 36.08 in 2011, with Fiona Blackett setting the women’s record of 40.38 a year later.