Borders Competitions agrees three year deal as new title sponsor for Jim Clark Rally

The Jim Clark Rally returns in May.

Borders Competitions is the new title sponsor of the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally, Scotland's premier closed-road motorsport event.

Taking place on 23-25 May in 2025, the Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally marks an exciting three-year collaboration, further cementing its reputation on the national and rally calendar as one of the best events in the UK.

The long-standing annual event across the picturesque roads of the Scottish Borders is named in honour of the legendary Formula 1 World Champion, Jim Clark, whose roots trace back to the very same region.

The Jim Clark Rally attracts competitors and fans from around the globe, all eager to witness some of the best rally drivers contest the demanding stages.

The 2025 edition will continue to welcome some of the UK’s most popular rally championships to Duns as the Probite British Rally Championship and Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship have already announced their intention to return for the Friday and Saturday legs of the rally.

Sunday 25 May sees the return of the exciting Reivers Rally and a host of other championships are expected to announce their attendance in the coming weeks.

Borders Competitions owner Jack Crowe said: “We at Borders Competitions are absolutely thrilled to have sponsored the Jim Clark Rally, an event that holds a special place in the hearts of many, including mine.

"Supporting this iconic rally, which showcases the rich motorsport heritage of the Borders, is not just a privilege but a reflection of our commitment to celebrating the region’s passion and competitive spirit.”

Dan Wright, chairman of the organisers, the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, said: “We are very excited to announce that Borders Competitions will become title sponsors of the Jim Clark Rally for the next three years.

“They are a vibrant, up-and-coming local business which fits in with exactly the ethos of the rally and we are very excited to kick start our partnership together.

"Having a successful Borders firm alongside the Jim Clark Rally is a real boost for the event, our stakeholders, and local regions. I’m looking forward to driving further engagement within the rally community and starting this new journey. Our thanks must go to Beatson’s Building Supplies for their support over the years and we wish them all the best for the future.”