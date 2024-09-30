Bob Smith is delighted with his new light line rod and catches four trout on its first outing
Gone are my seven weight rods and I can’t remember the last time I used my six weight rod on the still waters or river. My go-to rod has been four weight rods, especially my Hardy Marksman.
The Marksman has been super and could put a good cast out even into a decent wind. However, I thought it was a bit stiff on the river, especially when hooking the smaller trout. So I decide to try the Hardy Ultralite LL.
This light line rod was specifically designed to be super sensitive for using nymphs and dry flies.
I bought a nine-foot-two-inch four weight from Rod and Tackle and went up to Thrunton to try it out.
The Ultralite really was sensitive and it puts a lovely accurate line out, but it’s not designed to cast a long way. I hooked and landed four rainbows up to four pounds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.