Bob Smith is delighted with his new light line rod and catches four trout on its first outing

By Bob Smith
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 15:06 BST
Bob tried his new light line rod out at Thrunton.Bob tried his new light line rod out at Thrunton.
In recent years I have fished much lighter in terms of rods, writes Bob Smith.

Gone are my seven weight rods and I can’t remember the last time I used my six weight rod on the still waters or river. My go-to rod has been four weight rods, especially my Hardy Marksman.

The Marksman has been super and could put a good cast out even into a decent wind. However, I thought it was a bit stiff on the river, especially when hooking the smaller trout. So I decide to try the Hardy Ultralite LL.

This light line rod was specifically designed to be super sensitive for using nymphs and dry flies.

I bought a nine-foot-two-inch four weight from Rod and Tackle and went up to Thrunton to try it out.

The Ultralite really was sensitive and it puts a lovely accurate line out, but it’s not designed to cast a long way. I hooked and landed four rainbows up to four pounds.

