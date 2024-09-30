Bob Smith is delighted with his new light line rod and catches four trout on its first outing

Bob tried his new light line rod out at Thrunton.

In recent years I have fished much lighter in terms of rods, writes Bob Smith.

Gone are my seven weight rods and I can’t remember the last time I used my six weight rod on the still waters or river. My go-to rod has been four weight rods, especially my Hardy Marksman.

The Marksman has been super and could put a good cast out even into a decent wind. However, I thought it was a bit stiff on the river, especially when hooking the smaller trout. So I decide to try the Hardy Ultralite LL.

This light line rod was specifically designed to be super sensitive for using nymphs and dry flies.

I bought a nine-foot-two-inch four weight from Rod and Tackle and went up to Thrunton to try it out.

The Ultralite really was sensitive and it puts a lovely accurate line out, but it’s not designed to cast a long way. I hooked and landed four rainbows up to four pounds.