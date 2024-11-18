Bob Smith has a good two hours of fishing at Thrunton Long Crag

Thrunton Long Crag.

Thrunton Long Crag fishery had visits from two clubs this last week, with both clubs having excellent sessions, writes Bob Smith.

The mornings have been cooler and I had to scrape my car windscreen once this week.

However, some days have had some sun and it’s been quite warm when the sun is on your back. Consequently, there have still been some insects hatching, especially sedges.

Dry flies such as CDCs, Top Hats and Daddies have tempted the trout.

I watched one rod land a few fish using a bung with suspended white buzzers in the top four feet of water. Unweighted Cormorants had the trout interested too.

Most of the trout are feeding up for the winter and have started fry bashing and chasing larger lures.

One rod near me returned 10 trout before lunch using a gold head Dawsons Olive. He was retrieving it quite quickly so the trout are prepared to chase flies too.

I had two hours at Thrunton Long Crag and managed five trout to my net and they all fought well.

I tempted two on small unweighted Pheasant Tail patterns and three on size 12 unweighted Buzzers.

Don’t forget to get into Rod and Tackle at Cramlington to get your raffle tickets for the thousands of pounds worth of prizes on offer.

All monies will be donated to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which is an excellent cause.

Donated prizes include annual permits for fishing clubs, day tickets, coaching sessions and loads of tackle.