Blyth's Royal Northumberland Yacht Club has the wind in its sails after award recognition

The volunteer-run club has landed a place in the spotlight as a finalist in the 2024 RYA Club of the Year supported by Gallagher awards. It is among 14 finalists nationwide and one of four recognised in the community category.

Alongside its vibrant yacht cruising and racing membership, the club also uses its base aboard a 144-year-old lightship to provide education for school children and entertainment evenings as a music venue.

Mike Bradburn, commodore and training lead, said: “We’re really chuffed to be a finalist in the Club of the Year awards.

The Royal Northumberland Yacht Club offers members a full calendar of racing. (Photo by Cliff Lamb)

“It is great to be recognised because as a small club in the North East we do not always get noticed as much as the big clubs on the south coast, so it is a real accolade for our members, who put in a lot of effort and volunteer their time to put the club at the heart of the community.”

The overall winners in each category and the Club of the Year title will be announced at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough International, on Saturday, February 24.

HY Tyne, also known as Light Vessel 50, is one of the oldest floating lightships in the UK.

The club’s ‘Friends of LV50’ host hundreds of primary school children a year for visits linked to science, technology, engineering and maths subjects, for which they have also created a wealth of educational resources to support the curriculum.

RNYC’s unusual clubhouse is also a music venue for club members and the public, with sell-out monthly gigs attracting national and international stars as well as talented local musicians.

The club runs its own marina and is an RYA Recognised Training Centre offering shore-based navigation and VHF radio courses.

For its sailing members, there is racing throughout the year.

Mr Bradburn added: “The aim is to provide experiences for the local community as well as our members. The children’s visits are now integrated into the curriculum and we’re a fabulous little music venue. People are also always welcome to get in touch if they would like to come out sailing with us.”