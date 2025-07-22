Blyth youngster Taylor Chrisp represents GB in judo at the European Youth Olympic Festival

Young judo star Taylor Chrisp.

A teenager from Blyth Juno Michi Judo Club is representing Team GB in the European Youth Olympic Festival, which is being held in North Macedonia until Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Chrisp, who is 16, is taught by her father John Chrisp at the judo club and is a member of both the England and Great Britain squads meaning she gets additional coaching at the Centre of Excellence, which is based in Walsall.

She started judo when she was about four years old and has competed internationally since she was five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second time she has been selected for the European championships, which features more than 4,000 athletes from 48 countries.

The championships give the young athletes a taste of multi-sport event competition and help them towards their Olympic dreams.

Many athletes go on to make the step up from the Youth Olympics to the Olympics, with athletes including runner Dina Asher-Smith and swimmer Duncan Scott representing GB at earlier events.

Taylor’s mum, Claire, said: “The selection process was an emotional rollercoaster, knowing only one athlete could be selected in her weight category -48kg.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judo club said on its Facebook page: “This is fantastic opportunity for Taylor and an amazing achievement coming from our small club.

“Years of hard work, dedication and commitment has truly paid off. Congratulations Taylor.”

It has been a busy few months for Taylor, who has also competed in the International Thuringia Cup in Germany, the Teplice Millennium Team Cadet European Cup, the Berlin Millennium Team Cadet European Cup and last month’s Cadet European Championships.

The trips are self-funded and the club would welcome sponsorship.