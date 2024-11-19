Blyth youngster praised for his determination as he gets his black belt in karate

Jay Crosby with his instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson and Sensei Gemma Gibson.

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club has a new black belt at the club after 12-year-old Jay Crosby, from Blyth, passed his Shodan (1st Dan black belt) with Sensei Jimmy Brennan, 8th Dan, and Sensei Frank Brennan, 8th Dan.

The Dan grading is a very intense examination which pushes participants both mentally and physically, and takes years of dedication to achieve.

Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, said: “We are incredibly proud of Jay, who passed his Shodan black belt grading.

“Jay began his karate training the week we entered the second lockdown in November 2020, and completed the majority of his initial training on Zoom.

“While we have had other students from the club achieve their Shodan over the last few years, Jay is the first student we have taught from white belt to black belt to reach this grade.

“He has overcome personal challenges both in and out of the dojo, and has demonstrated strong determination, courage and resilience when facing these.

“We have watched him grow in confidence over the last four years, and especially the last six months. He completed his grading with a very strong attitude, and it was pleasing to hear this praised by Sensei Frank Brennan.”

Recently, the club was awarded the Sporting Achievement of the Year Award in recognition of the teamwork and determination within the club at the Best of Northumberland Awards ceremony.

The club runs classes five nights a week at the Isabella Community Centre in Blyth and East Hartford Community Centre in Cramlington, and takes students from five to adults.

For details, contact Gemma on 07587 166997.