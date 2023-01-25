Athletes competed at the under 17 and under 20 Northern Indoor Championships in Sheffield.

On day one, held on Saturday, January 14, Sadie Parker’s indoor personal best in the long jump of 5.46m was enough to secure an U17 bronze medal in the event.

She also managed a creditable seventh in the U17 hurdles, the first time she had raced the event at this age category.

Blyth Running Club's Luke Pichler (far right) in the hurdles event.

Luke Pichler bagged two silver medals for the club in the U17 hurdles and long jump.

His second in the race was confirmed after a photo finish and a time of 8.50s.

After setting an U17 club record of 6.44m in the long jump he held the lead, but was forced to settle for silver on countback after his distance was matched by a competitor.

The following day, Alfie Ward missed out on a long jump medal in the closely-fought U20 category by 2cm.

Blyth Running Club's Sadie Parker (far left) competing in the hurdles.

Reigning U15 200m champion Hannah Wilson won her semifinal with a time of 25.83.

But despite running a club record 25.79s in the final, she could only manage 4th place after a photo finish, separated from 3rd place by 0.02s.

Lauren Creaby ran the U17 800m event, but did not qualify for the final despite finishing second in her heat.

The next event on the calendar for the club is U13 and U15 championships on February 5, while Luke, Sadie and Hannah will return to Sheffield on February 11 and 12 for the EA National Age Group Championships.

Blyth Running Club's Alfie Ward in the long jump.

Hannah Wilson leads the 200m semifinal for Blyth Running Club.