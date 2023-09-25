News you can trust since 1854
Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club members win medals at Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships in Canada.

Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club members have won medals at the Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships in Windsor, Canada.
By Craig Buchan
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Members and organisers from the club at the event in Windsor, Canada. (Photo by Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club)Members and organisers from the club at the event in Windsor, Canada. (Photo by Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club)
Members and organisers from the club at the event in Windsor, Canada. (Photo by Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club)

Sam Carpenter and Lewis Graham represented Scotland, Jacob Screeton represented Wales, and Ellie Dickerson-Weedy represented England.

Sam won bronze for his national team in the line throw. Ellie won a total of three silvers and a gold.

Lewis won bronze for his national team and came joint 3rd in the dry incident event.

Jacob won bronze in the national team line throw and silver in the development team aquatics incident events.

