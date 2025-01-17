Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Champion judo siblings from Blyth are closer to further sporting glory thanks to a grant from The Bernicia Foundation.

Two Inspiration Grants of £1,000 have helped Taylor and Joshua Chrisp meet the additional costs necessary for them to progress their judo careers to the next level.

The siblings are currently ranked number one and number three in Great Britain in their respective age categories, with Taylor having previously won gold at the Welsh, English, and Scottish Opens before winning the British Championships three consecutive times, while Joshua won gold at the 2024 Welsh Open before taking a bronze medal in the 2024 British Championships – two of the most prestigious judo events in Britain.

To compete, their family needed to fund two sets of international competitions, training camps in the UK and abroad, kit requirements, including International Judo Federation-approved judogis in both blue and white for each sibling, and personal training fees following their acceptances onto the England Judo Talent Development Programme. This is in addition to the travel expenses.

Joshua Chrisp (left) and Taylor Chrisp (right).

Taylor, 15, said: “Judo is such an important part of my life, and I’ve learned so much from it - like how to stay focused and keep trying my best, even when things are tough.

“Winning gold at the British Championships has been amazing, and with The Bernicia Foundation’s support, I can keep training and competing at the highest level. I’m so excited for the future and where judo will take me.”

Joshua, 18, shared the sentiment, adding: “Judo has been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it’s helped shape who I am today. Competing nationally and internationally is challenging, but also incredibly rewarding.

“The grant from The Bernicia Foundation has made it possible for me to continue chasing my dreams without worrying as much about the financial side. I’m determined to make my family and our supporters proud.”

The coaching Taylor and Joshua receive at Blyth Juno Michi Judo Club is integral in helping the Chrisp children achieve their sporting dreams.

The siblings’ father and judo coach, John Chrisp, said: “Taylor and Joshua have committed a lot over the years, but now they are facing more financial pressures from the increasing cost of living crisis. They are both really excelling in judo, so there is a bigger financial pressure than ever.”

Their mother, Claire Chrisp, added: “We’re so proud of what Taylor and Joshua have achieved through their hard work. The costs of supporting them at this level are significant, so the grants from The Bernicia Foundation are a huge relief.”

Jenny Allinson, director of corporate governance at The Bernicia Foundation, said: “Supporting a child competing at a national level is a huge undertaking, and for the Chrisp family to be doing that for two children simultaneously shows the value they place on their development. I am excited to see how Taylor and Joshua’s judo careers progress here in the UK and internationally.”

The Bernicia Foundation helps direct funds where they are most needed, supporting local people living in hard-working communities across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Teesside. Their Inspiration fund awards up to £1,000 for young people aged 24 and under who are actively working towards personal goals.

For more details, go to www.berniciafoundation.com.