Blyth boxing club is feeling flush after successful fundraising campaign

Empire School of Boxing with Jamilah Hassan, front right, of the Banks Group.

The Empire School of Boxing in Blyth is ready to give its growing number of visitors an even better welcome after refurbishing its bathroom facilities.

The club provides boxing and fitness coaching at its Cowpen Road premises, and currently has about 20 senior boxers competing at events around the UK and overseas.

The club is also offering an increasing number of community sessions which enable people of all ages who might be struggling with mental health problems, mobility issues, learning difficulties, physical health and addiction to get active in a safe and welcoming space.

With more people using the gym, the club had been looking to improve its bathroom facilities, and had begun a fundraising campaign to raise the £15,000 required.

A £3,000 contribution from Blyth Town Council was added to the club’s own project funds, with a £5,000 grant from the community fund operated by North East property, energy and mining firm the Banks Group taking the club past its fundraising target.

Founded in 1992 by Les and Margaret Welch, who are still head coach and welfare officer respectively, several of the club’s members have gone on to win representative honours, with Savannah Stubley, who has been with the club since the age of seven, winning a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and taking gold at the World Boxing Cup: GB Open in Sheffield earlier this year.

All of the club’s 10-strong coaching team are qualified to England Boxing standard, with about 40 boys and girls aged between eight and 16 currently developing their skills.

Saturday afternoon sessions for six to eight-year-old ‘mini boxers’ are also offered, which focus on fitness, fun and physical activity.

Margaret said: “Our focus has always been on using boxing and fitness as a way to boost the well-being of everyone who comes through our doors, whatever their needs may be, and we’re making more of an impact in this respect than ever before.”

She added: “We try to keep our subs as low as possible and this means we don’t have much spare money for big projects like the bathroom refurbishment.