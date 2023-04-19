News you can trust since 1854
Blyth boxing club fighter follows in Tyson Fury's footsteps to compete in England National Amateur Championships final

A young boxer who trains in Blyth is taking part in an event that has been a stepping stone for boxers ranging from Nicola Adams to Tyson Fury.

By Janet Bew
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read

Adam Olaore, who trains at the Empire School of Boxing in Blyth, will be fighting in the finals of the England Boxing National Amateur Championships 2023 at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, April 22.

The 21-year-old, who studies sports science at Northumbria University, took up the sport six years ago after a friend encouraged him to try it and joined the boxing club in Blyth three years ago.

He has had 46 fights and became the National Youth champion in 2020.

Adam Olaore of Blyth is fighting in the national amateur championships. Picture: Andy Chubb Photography/England Boxing
Adam Olaore of Blyth is fighting in the national amateur championships. Picture: Andy Chubb Photography/England Boxing
Last year he reached the semi-final of the national amateur championships before going one better this year when he beat Taiwo Mosuro by a unanimous decision in the semi-final in Rotherham.

On Saturday he will be fighting Isaac Okoh of Dagenham Boxing Club and Great Britain Boxing, in the under 86kg (cruiserweight) final.

Okoh won the National Amateur Championships last year in the under 80kg category.

Adam said his coaches at Empire School of Boxing, Rich Stoneham and Les Welsh, are a “major inspiration” and added: “We know exactly what we need to do to win on Saturday.”

The boxing, which will be shown live on BBC Sport Online, starts at 11am, with Adam’s bout scheduled to begin at 6.30pm.

The England Boxing National Amateur Championships, formerly known as the Elite National Championships and ABA National Championships, is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country.

