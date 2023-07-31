News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Blyth boxer given a Peugeot by North East car dealership as he bids to fulfil his world champion dream

A young Blyth boxer’s journey towards his world title ambitions has won the backing of the region’s largest family-owned car dealership group.
By Janet Bew
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:54 BST

Wingrove Motor Company has given Cameron Vuong a new Peugeot 208 to help him cover the 16-mile journey he makes twice a day between Blyth and his training base in Birtley more quickly and easily.

After a hugely successful junior career, 20-year-old Vuong turned professional last month after signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing team, which also includes famous fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor and Canelo Alvarez.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He won the Senior Elite ABA title at lightweight in April before following up by taking the Tri-Nation title in May.

Most Popular

Vuong trains at the highly successful Birtley Boxing Club under head coach Graeme Rutherford, alongside the likes of up-and-coming North East fighters Cyrus Pattinson, Mark Dickinson and Calum French, and is set to make his professional debut in the near future.

Speaking after Vuong turned pro, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn said: “There has been a lot of noise coming from the North East about just how good this young man can be and now he will have the platform and backing to grow into a star of North East boxing.

“The famous Birtley Boxing Club has produced so many gems and Cameron looks set to be the next one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vuong said: “Getting Wingrove’s sponsorship with this car will make a massive difference to my training regime and will help me focus more of my energies on getting into the best possible shape for my professional debut and the fights that will follow.

David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, gives Cameron Vuong the keys to his new car. (Photo by Wingrove Motor Company)David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, gives Cameron Vuong the keys to his new car. (Photo by Wingrove Motor Company)
David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, gives Cameron Vuong the keys to his new car. (Photo by Wingrove Motor Company)

“I believe I can reach the very top of this sport, I know I can become world champion, and I do not want to hang about either.”

David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, said: “Cameron’s a very impressive young man from a great family and I have been watching him develop his craft for several years.

“We are very pleased to be able to give this practical support to someone from our community at the beginning of his professional sporting journey and we cannot wait to see what he achieves.”

Related topics:North EastBlythPeugeotEddie Hearn