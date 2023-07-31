Wingrove Motor Company has given Cameron Vuong a new Peugeot 208 to help him cover the 16-mile journey he makes twice a day between Blyth and his training base in Birtley more quickly and easily.

After a hugely successful junior career, 20-year-old Vuong turned professional last month after signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing team, which also includes famous fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor and Canelo Alvarez.

He won the Senior Elite ABA title at lightweight in April before following up by taking the Tri-Nation title in May.

Vuong trains at the highly successful Birtley Boxing Club under head coach Graeme Rutherford, alongside the likes of up-and-coming North East fighters Cyrus Pattinson, Mark Dickinson and Calum French, and is set to make his professional debut in the near future.

Speaking after Vuong turned pro, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn said: “There has been a lot of noise coming from the North East about just how good this young man can be and now he will have the platform and backing to grow into a star of North East boxing.

“The famous Birtley Boxing Club has produced so many gems and Cameron looks set to be the next one.”

Vuong said: “Getting Wingrove’s sponsorship with this car will make a massive difference to my training regime and will help me focus more of my energies on getting into the best possible shape for my professional debut and the fights that will follow.

David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, gives Cameron Vuong the keys to his new car. (Photo by Wingrove Motor Company)

“I believe I can reach the very top of this sport, I know I can become world champion, and I do not want to hang about either.”

David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, said: “Cameron’s a very impressive young man from a great family and I have been watching him develop his craft for several years.