Blyth athletes star at Scottish Championships
Team Blyth's young athletes produced a masterclass in combined event athletics last weekend at the Scottish National Championships in Glasgow.
Competing in the U15 boys Pentathlon on Saturday, Luke Pichler set an all-time championship best in the hurdles, and recorded PB's in the long jump, high jump, 800m and shot as he stormed to a convincing victory, becoming Scottish National Champion for the second time and placing himself at the top of the UK rankings.
Team Blyth had two athletes taking part in the U15 girls pentathlon. Abigail Huntly produced superb PB's in the hurdles and shot, however she was restricted by injury which curtailed her day.
Senna Gorvett went into the competition looking to continue to gain experience, but exceeded all expectations with a stunning series of performances, including PB's in almost every discipline.
She lay fifth heading into the final event, the 800m, but produced the race of her life to claw back the massive points deficit and secured a fantastic bronze medal.