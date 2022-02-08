Blyth athletes star at Scottish Championships

Luke Pichler and Senna Gorvett with their medals.

Competing in the U15 boys Pentathlon on Saturday, Luke Pichler set an all-time championship best in the hurdles, and recorded PB's in the long jump, high jump, 800m and shot as he stormed to a convincing victory, becoming Scottish National Champion for the second time and placing himself at the top of the UK rankings.

Team Blyth had two athletes taking part in the U15 girls pentathlon. Abigail Huntly produced superb PB's in the hurdles and shot, however she was restricted by injury which curtailed her day.

Senna Gorvett went into the competition looking to continue to gain experience, but exceeded all expectations with a stunning series of performances, including PB's in almost every discipline.