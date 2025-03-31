Blyth and Cramlington-based karate club praised for its valuable service to the community

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club receives its award.

A karate club with bases in Blyth and Cramlington has been recognised for its valuable service to the community at an annual awards ceremony.

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club attended the High Sheriff of Northumberland Awards ceremony at Alnwick Playhouse, where the club was awarded with a certificate for great and valuable services to the community, along with a grant of £1,250 to help with the costs of club members entering local, regional and national championships over the next year.

The award was presented to club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, along with two of the young students, Jack Kingsland and Emelia Walker, by Lucia Bridgeman, the High Sheriff for 2024/25, and television presenter Alexander Armstrong.

In January, the club held their annual club competition for its under-16 members to help them gain experience, and to encourage them to participate in more competitions throughout the year.

The competition was attended by the High Sheriff, who said: “Kokoro Karate, run by brother and sister Dylan and Gemma, exemplifies what dedication and teamwork can create.

“It was a special event to be invited to, I enjoyed it immensely. I could see the discipline and commitment of all the children from the youngest to the oldest, and the satisfaction they got from working so hard. Over the years, the High Sheriffs of Northumberland have supported Gemma and Dylan, and all involved with Kokoro Karate Club because they can see that it is such a thriving club, and there is real enthusiasm from all the young people they work with.”

The club is open to new beginners. Contact Gemma on 07587 166997.