Karate students and instructors at the Karate on the Beach event. Picture: Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club

The event is now in its 15th year and was hosted by Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club, which has bases in Blyth and Cramlington, and taught by the club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan.

This year, the event was held as part of the club’s fundraising efforts for the Karate Union of GB’s (KUGB) charity appeal for 2023-2024, with the money raised from the event going to North East Sight Matters and Guide Dogs.

These charities were chosen at the KUGB’s National AGM following the recent sight loss of Dylan Gibson, who has been a member of the KUGB for 19 years and was part of the England squad for more than 10 years.

The event involved a karate training session on Blyth beach, followed by lunch from Coastline Fish & Chips and an afternoon of fun and games.

Penny Dane, the director of North East Sight Matters, was a special guest at the event.

Club instructor Sensei Dylan Gibson said: “Our karate on the beach event was a fantastic day, as always, but it was made more special this year by being able to raise funds for two very worthwhile causes.

“Penny has given me a lot of support with my mobility training since losing my sight less than a year ago. Without this support, I would not have been able to continue to train and teach as I still do.

“She does fantastic work with children and young people as part of North East Sight Matters, so we are pleased to be supporting this organisation.”