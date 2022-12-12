Greg Blair.

The 32-year-old from Jedburgh ended a 10-year retirement in 2021 to join the Bullets for their inaugural season.

Since then the Scot – whose great-grandparents Danny and Elizabeth Taylor brought speedway to the north Northumberland town in 1968 – has become a consistent scorer and entertainer for the side which he will skipper in the new season.

He missed the second leg of the 2022 play-offs against Mildenhall after suffering dizzy spells, the after effects of a heavy crash, but says that taking time to refocus and a strict winter training regime will see him in peak condition when the tapes rise on the new season.

Greg said: “I’m beyond thrilled to return for a third season with the Bullets and being asked to be captain of my home club and one which my family has such strong historical links is a massive honour.

“The last two seasons have been amazing and I’ve loved every minute of being a speedway rider again.”

Streaming service British Speedway Network also used Blair as an expert guest in a number of broadcasts adding new members to his already large fan club and he also hosts a live webcast focussed on his own club but also discussing the sport in general along with Berwick fan Paul Capaldi.

But Luke Crang, another rider who, like Blair was tempted out of premature retirement by the launch of the Bullets will not return after being announced as the second signing by league newcomers Workington.

Berwick promoter and Bullets team manager Gary Flint said: “Greg has already proven to be a leader in the pits and on the track and there is no doubt that he is the man for the captain’s role.

“He’s a huge part of the club and his popularity on and off the track is down to his charisma and never say die attitude.