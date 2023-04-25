Berwick Bandits captain Greg Blair. Picture: Keith Hamblin

The National League Bullets’ captain has been called up to the Championship Bandits for this weekend’s BSN Series decider at Glasgow and Knockout Cup second leg at Shielfield Park.

He replaces reserve Nathan Stoneman, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a shoulder separation sustained in a crash at Edinburgh last Friday (April 21).

Jedburgh-born Blair, 32, has made two appearance for the Bandits since ending a 10-year retirement to join the newly-formed Bullets in 2021.

In addition to riding duties, he has also become a familiar on-screen presence thanks to appearances as a pundit and presenter on the British Speedway Network.

He is the great, great grandson of Berwick founders Danny and Elizabeth Taylor.

“One of the reasons behind running two teams at Berwick is to cover just these eventualities,” Berwick team manager and promoter Gary Flint said.

“Greg had a few mechanical issues in the opening NDL fixtures, but has had a good week in the workshop preparing.

“One thing you know about Greg is that you’ll always get 100 per cent effort on every lap of every ride.

“Our vision for the club is one where there is a defined pathway from the training track at Duns via the Academy and Bullets to the Bandits.

“Greg has the opportunity and I’m sure he’ll take it with both hands.”

On Friday (April 28) Berwick head north for what has become a winner-takes-all clash in the Scottish section of the BSN Series.

The Tigers won at Berwick two weeks ago, but the Bandits bounced back with home and away victories over Edinburgh last weekend.

Both sides have five points in the section and go into the final match with automatic qualification and the “best second” spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

On Saturday (April 29) Berwick attempt to claw back a 16-point deficit in the Knockout Cup, a task made even harder by the Bears’ choice of guest for long-term illness victim Erik Riss.