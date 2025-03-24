Big One competition attracts anglers from near and far hoping to net £3,000 prize
I was on the Coquet but it was a quiet day. Some smaller trout came to the net on the Federation stretches around Warkworth.
The third heat of the Big One competition was held last Sunday at Thrunton Long Crag Fishery.
The trout were rising regularly.
Anglers had travelled from Aberdeen to participate. New qualifiers for the final and a chance to win the £3,000 first prize were Andy Taylor from Manchester, Stephen Peart from Worcester, and more local rods Tristan Lincoln, Davy Parker, Ross Green and Gary Pyle.
The next heat will be fished this Sunday at Chatton fishery on Ross and Dunnydeer lakes. Chatton Lake will be open to the public as usual.
Some excellent bags of trout, in excess of 20, have been reported from Thrunton.
Small black dry flies have attracted lots of fish, as have buzzers, Top Hats, and Emerger patterns.
