Berwick triathletes get their season off and running

Charlotter Dodds receives her trophy as an age category winner at Southport.

Five members were involved in events last weekend. The main event was held at Druridge Bay Country Park, the Northumberland Festival of Sport weekend.

The results were as follows

Martin Stitt - Standard Distance - SVet - 13/20 in a time of 2.49.45;

Joyce Mark - Sprint Distance - Vintage - 1st/ 5th overall in time of 1.20.08;

Brenda Dixon - Sprint Distance - SVet - 6th/26th overall in a time of 1.42.35;

Neil Anderson - Aquasprint - MVet - 1st Agroup/2nd overall in time of 50.53.

Charlotte Dodds travelled to Southport and returned with a trophy for taking first place in the Spring Age Group Category in a time of 1.25.18.