Berwick Tigers suffer a mauling by Glasgow Tigers at Shielfield Park

The eagerly anticipated opening home race between Berwick Bandits and Glasgow Tigers turned into a 38-51 mauling for the Bandits, after a flawless performance from Glasgow’s Benjamin Basso at Shielfield Park.

By George Dodds
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Jonas Knudsen leads Chris Harris of Glasgow Tigers, but Bandits slipped to a disappointing defeat on Saturday. Picture: Keith HamblinJonas Knudsen leads Chris Harris of Glasgow Tigers, but Bandits slipped to a disappointing defeat on Saturday. Picture: Keith Hamblin
Jonas Knudsen leads Chris Harris of Glasgow Tigers, but Bandits slipped to a disappointing defeat on Saturday. Picture: Keith Hamblin

The rising Danish star produced six flawless rides to record a stunning maximum – six race wins – which was twice the combined total managed by the home side.

It was a night to forget for many of the home men, especially Thomas Jorgensen, who suffered a wretched return to Shielfield Park.

Jonas Knudsen, skipper Leon Flint, Rory Schlein and Connor Coles all showed glimpses, but too often the home side were outbattled by a Glasgow side which put itself in pole position to qualify from the Scottish section of the BSN.

The night had begun well for the home side as Knudsen showed a clean back wheel to his 2022 skipper Chris Harris in heat one, but from then on it was largely one-way traffic.

Flint looked to have the measure of Harris in heat five only to make an error on the last lap which allowed the veteran racer to pass him.

What turned out to be Berwick’s only heat advantage of the night came in heat seven when Coles was lucky to stay upright as Claus Vissing chopped underneath him, the reserve having to roll off the throttle to avoid slamming into the back straight fence.

Despite that he held on for third and with Schlein well ahead there was something for home fans to cheer.

Jorgensen shot clear of the heat 13 field only to be called back by the referee and warned to keep still at the start.

In the rerun he was left behind and, with Schlein also adrift, it was left to Basso and Harris to mathematically seal victory with the night’s only 5-1.

After the race, Berwick team manager Gary Flint said. “This is a side assembled to perform strongly at home and pick up aggregate bonus points and that hasn’t happened tonight.

“Glasgow worked very hard and were rewarded for attacking the track.

“I’ll certainly be looking for a reaction from our riders and much better performances when we meet Edinburgh twice next weekend.”

Friday’s match at Glasgow was abandoned after six races due to torrential rain, with Tigers leading 22-14.

