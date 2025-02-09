Berwick suffer just second defeat
Berwick hockey club suffered only their second defeat of the season as they went down 4-0 against Eskvale at Lasswade.
Laura McIntosh struck twice in the 7th and 12th minutes to put the fourth-placed hosts in control and further goals in the second period from Millie Gilbertson and Kirsty Robertson completed the success.
Berwick remain in second spot in Women’s East 3 and have a free weekend before travelling to take on leaders Inverleith in the big one on the 22nd February.
The disrupted nature of the season which has left Berwick kicking their heels for long periods has taken some of the momentum out of their championship charge and they’ll be keen to get things back on track.