Nicole Ainslie, who was part of Coach Core’s 2019 programme in Northumberland and Tyne & Wear, was invited to the event at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London where she was involved in a number of sporting activities.

The event was also attended by a number of sporting stars including gymnast and six times Olympic medallist Max Whitlock, Commonwealth gold winning netballer Eboni Usoro-Brown, Premier League winner Glen Johnson and Nathan Dawe, a DJ and producer.

Coach Core is a national social mobility charity that uses sports and apprenticeships to change young lives.

Nicole Ainslie, left, with the Prince of Wales.

It was set up in 2012 in response to the London riots and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the London Olympic and Paralympic Games. Since then, the now independent charity has supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships, which will enable them to start meaningful careers, re-engage with education and increase physical activity levels in their local areas.

Nicole now works for the Newcastle United Foundation in Berwick as a Primary Stars Coach teaching PE in schools and running holiday camps and after-school clubs.

She has a strong focus on women’s and girl’s football, which has seen significant growth since the Women’s Euros this summer. She’s aiming to get her UEFA B License and use that to help her community.

Due to lack of opportunity growing up, Nicole has never really played football, but now, thanks to the increasing popularity in Berwick, she is trying to help start a team.

Nicole Ainslie with gymnast Max Whitlock.

She said it was ‘an absolute privilege and an honour’ to meet Prince William and Princess Kate, with the Prince even donning a pair of boxing gloves for a work-out on a punchbag.

“I was really honoured to be one of a few people from across the country to represent Coach Core at their 10 year anniversary,” said Nicole.

“I was even more grateful for the fact they gave me the chance to meet Prince William and allow me to tell him about my impact within the local community working for Newcastle United Foundation.

“Another great part of the day was when I was asked by one of the heads in Coach Core to talk to Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock to tell him all about the amazing impact Coach Core has had in my journey through coaching sport.