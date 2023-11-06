News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Berwick Speedway supporters name Coles as their rider of the season

Connor Coles collected an impressive triple at Berwick Speedway’s end of season presentation evening.
By George Dodds
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT- 1 min read
Connor Coles won three awards at Berwick Speedway's end of season presentation evening. Picture: Taz McDougallConnor Coles won three awards at Berwick Speedway's end of season presentation evening. Picture: Taz McDougall
Connor Coles won three awards at Berwick Speedway's end of season presentation evening. Picture: Taz McDougall

The 29-year-old’s season was cut short when he suffered serious shoulder and arm injuries in the Bandits’ home defeat by Glasgow in August, the injury also ruling him out of the Bullets’ side in the National Development League.

Coles, whose father Michael also had a brief spell as a Bandit, was voted both Bullets and Bandits Rider of the Year, after an online poll conducted by the club’s website, in addition to being named as Berwick Bandits’ Supporters Club Rider of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rory Schlein was named Bandits Riders’ Rider of the Year by his team-mates, with Jamie Halder the recipient of the Bullets’ equivalent.

Most Popular

Former Berwick rider Steve Boxall has been suspended for four years after failing a random drug test before the Bandits’ meeting at Plymouth in September. A sample was found to contain traces of cocaine and benzoylecgonine.

Related topics:Bandits