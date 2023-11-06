Berwick Speedway supporters name Coles as their rider of the season
The 29-year-old’s season was cut short when he suffered serious shoulder and arm injuries in the Bandits’ home defeat by Glasgow in August, the injury also ruling him out of the Bullets’ side in the National Development League.
Coles, whose father Michael also had a brief spell as a Bandit, was voted both Bullets and Bandits Rider of the Year, after an online poll conducted by the club’s website, in addition to being named as Berwick Bandits’ Supporters Club Rider of the Year.
Rory Schlein was named Bandits Riders’ Rider of the Year by his team-mates, with Jamie Halder the recipient of the Bullets’ equivalent.
Former Berwick rider Steve Boxall has been suspended for four years after failing a random drug test before the Bandits’ meeting at Plymouth in September. A sample was found to contain traces of cocaine and benzoylecgonine.