Connor Coles won three awards at Berwick Speedway's end of season presentation evening. Picture: Taz McDougall

The 29-year-old’s season was cut short when he suffered serious shoulder and arm injuries in the Bandits’ home defeat by Glasgow in August, the injury also ruling him out of the Bullets’ side in the National Development League.

Coles, whose father Michael also had a brief spell as a Bandit, was voted both Bullets and Bandits Rider of the Year, after an online poll conducted by the club’s website, in addition to being named as Berwick Bandits’ Supporters Club Rider of the Year.

Rory Schlein was named Bandits Riders’ Rider of the Year by his team-mates, with Jamie Halder the recipient of the Bullets’ equivalent.

