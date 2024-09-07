Berwick speedway star Mason Watson races for glory in Saturday's Stars of Tomorrow meeting

Berwick rider Mason Watson is hoping to win the Stars of Tomorrow title. Picture: Taz McDougall

Mason Watson bids to become the sixth Berwick-born winner of the prestigious Stars of Tomorrow title which brings down the curtain locally on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First raced in 1970, the individual event has been the launching pad for a number of careers over the years and has been revived after a six-year gap.

Father and son duo Peter (1975) and Wesley Waite (1998), Ian Darling (1977), David Meldrum (1997) and Liam Carr (2011 and 2016) have taken the trophy back to their Berwick homes and now 24-year-old Watson is keen to follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson, who has been racing for Edinburgh’s Academy in the National Development League this season, is joined in the field – which contains a number of British speedway’s hottest teenage talent – by four former Shielfield team-mates.

Jamie Halder, Ace Pijper, Connor Coles and Luke Crang all rode alongside Watson for Berwick Bullets during their three years in the National Development League.

Others in the field include Senna Summers – the 19-year-old nephew of former Bandits, Newcastle and Workington rider Jamie Robertson – who made his professional debut for the Bullets in their final meeting, and Stene Pijper, the 15-year-old brother of Ace who raced 125cc machines in Berwick’s Northern Junior League side but made his senior racing debut at Sheffield this season.

Bandits reserve Freddy Hodder, himself only 18, represents Belle Vue in the meeting, which is part of the NLRC series introduced this year to give extra track time to British riders looking to progress into the Championship.

Admission for the meeting is £12 in advance or £14 on the day.