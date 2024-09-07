Berwick speedway star Mason Watson races for glory in Saturday's Stars of Tomorrow meeting

By George Dodds
Published 7th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST
Berwick rider Mason Watson is hoping to win the Stars of Tomorrow title. Picture: Taz McDougallplaceholder image
Berwick rider Mason Watson is hoping to win the Stars of Tomorrow title. Picture: Taz McDougall
Mason Watson bids to become the sixth Berwick-born winner of the prestigious Stars of Tomorrow title which brings down the curtain locally on Saturday night.

First raced in 1970, the individual event has been the launching pad for a number of careers over the years and has been revived after a six-year gap.

Father and son duo Peter (1975) and Wesley Waite (1998), Ian Darling (1977), David Meldrum (1997) and Liam Carr (2011 and 2016) have taken the trophy back to their Berwick homes and now 24-year-old Watson is keen to follow suit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watson, who has been racing for Edinburgh’s Academy in the National Development League this season, is joined in the field – which contains a number of British speedway’s hottest teenage talent – by four former Shielfield team-mates.

Jamie Halder, Ace Pijper, Connor Coles and Luke Crang all rode alongside Watson for Berwick Bullets during their three years in the National Development League.

Others in the field include Senna Summers – the 19-year-old nephew of former Bandits, Newcastle and Workington rider Jamie Robertson – who made his professional debut for the Bullets in their final meeting, and Stene Pijper, the 15-year-old brother of Ace who raced 125cc machines in Berwick’s Northern Junior League side but made his senior racing debut at Sheffield this season.

Bandits reserve Freddy Hodder, himself only 18, represents Belle Vue in the meeting, which is part of the NLRC series introduced this year to give extra track time to British riders looking to progress into the Championship.

Admission for the meeting is £12 in advance or £14 on the day.

Related topics:BerwickBandits

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice