Berwick speedway star Leon Flint reflects on a near miss at Under-21 World Championships
The Berwick-born and town-based racer was one of the individual stars in difficult conditions at Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium on Friday night, being headed by an opponent only twice in his seven rides.
But partner Dan Thompson suffered a dislocated shoulder after clipping his team-mate’s back wheel in GB’s third outing against the Czech Republic, a crash which was to cost GB dearly.
The pair looked set for their third successive maximum heat win before the crash and young reserve Sam Hagon was unable to provide the back-up to Flint, who scored 22 of Great Britain’s 35 points on the night and was the only rider to beat Australian Keynan Rew.
Poland won their 17th gold medal in the tournament with 41 points, three clear of Australia, who took silver over Sweden on countback after they both finished with 38 points.
“Individually I’ve got to be proud of my performance, it was probably one of the best meetings of my career,” the former Berwick Academy pupil, who works as a fitness instructor at Berwick Leisure Centre during the off-season, said.
“But we definitely deserved more than what we got and it is frustrating to think what might have been had we not lost Dan.
“To be honest, I think I would rather have had an off night and had the three of us on the podium.
“But maybe after a couple of days I’ll be able to reflect on what an achievement it was.”
Flint, who captained Great Britain in his final meeting in the age group, was back in the Manchester pits again the following night supporting the senior team as Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley won the Speedway of Nations title.
Berwick are back on track for the first time since June 22 when they face a tough-looking visit to Championship high-flyers Oxford Cheetahs on July 24.
Drew Kemp and Lewis Kerr will be hoping to put their track knowledge, gained as members of Oxford’s Premiership team, to good use.
Berwick return to Shielfield Park on July 27 when Edinburgh are the visitors.
