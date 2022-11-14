Chris Harris and son Cruz at the end of season awards; Thomas Jorgensen, who is returning the the Bandits in 2023; and Leon Flint, who has been named team captain.

Just two days after Harris picked up three awards at the 2022 end of season presentation evening, the club revealed that ‘Bomber’ had unfortunately been unable to commit to a Saturday night track for a second campaign.

Harris was named as the fans’ ‘Rider of the Year,’ the ‘’Riders’ Rider of the Year’ and the Supporters’ Club ‘Rider of the Year,’ on Friday, when local hero Leon Flint was confirmed as captain for 2023.

And just 48 hours later he was joined by three other riders who also rode in Berwick colours last season - Jye Etheridge, Jonas Knudsen and Nathan Stoneman - in the starting line-up.

Former Bandit Thomas Jorgensen, who last year raced in the Premiership with King’s Lynn, was also named in the side.

Team manager Gary Flint said: “‘Bomber’ was a revelation for us last season and Inam sure a lot of fans would have loved to see him back in the team in 2023, but unfortunately Chris has a busy international racing calendar planned and he just could not commit to another full season with us.

“Next year there will be 32 meetings in the Championship, 16 at home and 16 away, and Saturday’s just didn’t fit in with ‘Bomber’s’ other commitments.

“It was a pleasure to work with him last season. He was very popular with the fans and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Of next year’s confirmed signings he said:

“Jonas is a rider who made a big impact when he signed for us mid season and we are expecting big things of him.

“Leon is continuing to improve all the time. He had a big 2022 and will be looking for even more progress in 2023.

“Jye is a big scorer on his night at Shielfield. He has been with us for five years now and we all know what he is capable of.

“And what a pleasure it is to welcome Thomas back. He is a stylish rider, a big scorer and I am sure the Bandits’ fans will live to see him back in our colours.”

