Berwick Speedway co-owner Scott Courtney announces he is stepping down

Scott Courtney, left, and his brother Jamie have been co-owners of Berwick Speedway for seven years. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Scott Courtney is stepping down as co-owner of Berwick Speedway after seven years.

Along with brother Jamie the 41-year-old bought the club from John Anderson during the winter of 2016.

The son of Berwick legend Mark, Scott acted as mechanic for a number of riders and as Bandits’ team manager before the brothers became the youngest owners in British speedway.

Jamie, who is also promoter at Oxford Speedway, becomes sole owner, with Steven Dews continuing as promoter of the Shielfield Park outfit. Stewart Dickson was recruited as team manager before the 2024 season.

Scott, who runs a successful Berwick-based flooring business, is also guitarist with rock band Fire in Middle and father to 15-year-old Owen.

While his decision to step away caught fans by surprise it was revealed to the club’s management team last winter.

He explained: “Towards the end of 2023 I decided I would like to commit to one more season to try, alongside Jamie and our fantastic group of friends who are also colleagues, to build something fresh and exciting for 2024.

“If it wasn’t for a horror run of injuries which decimated our original one-to-seven, I feel we could’ve been pushing for play-offs and even silverware.

“It was never going to be forever but stepping down from this unique club, which continues to punch above its weight while so many others with so much more in their favour in terms of catchment area and access to big business have fallen by the wayside, is a wrench.

“One thing I am certain of is that the club’s present and future is so much more secure going forward than when we took over.

“I knew what Berwick Speedway meant to so many people, the town and the surrounding area. Quite simply we had to give it a go and make sure it survived – and I’m so glad we did – but now is the time for both myself and the club to embark on a new direction.

“Making my decision last winter allowed us to ensure the club has the right people in the right places moving forward and on the face of things, I expect things to appear largely unchanged with a few new faces where required.

“I couldn’t be signing off and leaving my part of the club in better hands than with Jamie and the people I’ve worked so closely with over the years.

“I won’t be a stranger and will happily muck in when I can on race nights, remaining a proud supporter of the Bandits, spreading the word and, most importantly, enjoying the speedway.”

Under the watch of the brothers the club has been put on a sound financial footing, thanks in no small part to the branding and sponsorship work of Scott along with the hugely successful 5-1 Draw which has raised £55,000 – and paid almost as much out in prizes – since being launched by the brothers in 2019.

Part of the money has been used to widen the racetrack and upgrade the speedway facilities at the venue.

The also constructed a training track at nearby Duns and are now looking for someone to take over its running.

“I will be forever grateful that I took the opportunity to do my best for my home town club,” Scott added.