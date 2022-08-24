Berwick Rowing Club set to stage Trade 4's
Berwick Rowing Club is looking forward to hosting the ever-popular community Trade 4's rowing competition on Saturday, August 27.
The annual community event, which has been suspended for the last two years, is a great opportunity to sample rowing in a safe, fun environment.
Amateur crews of four, with only one club rower permitted, compete over a 450m course for the much coveted trophy.
The crews, mostly groups of friends or work colleagues, have been working hard over the last few weeks to hone their rowing skills and assemble their outfits: in previous years there has been as much competition for the best Fancy Dress prize as for the overall trophy.
The witty crew names always raise a smile, with Sir Row Farrah, Tour De Tweed, Four in a Row and Cool Rowings to name but a few.
Rowing is expected to begin around 12pm and racing will continue throughout the afternoon. The clubhouse will be open with everyone welcome and refreshments available to purchase.