Berwick Rowing Club set to stage Trade 4's

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick Trade 4's.

The annual community event, which has been suspended for the last two years, is a great opportunity to sample rowing in a safe, fun environment.

Amateur crews of four, with only one club rower permitted, compete over a 450m course for the much coveted trophy.

The crews, mostly groups of friends or work colleagues, have been working hard over the last few weeks to hone their rowing skills and assemble their outfits: in previous years there has been as much competition for the best Fancy Dress prize as for the overall trophy.

The witty crew names always raise a smile, with Sir Row Farrah, Tour De Tweed, Four in a Row and Cool Rowings to name but a few.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...