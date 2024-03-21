Berwick Rotary Club thanked by swimmers after helping them compete in international event

Archie Stevenson and Poppy Shaw are congratulated by Rotary Club president Jim Jamieson. Picture: Berwick Rotary Club.

Thanks to support from the Rotary Club, Poppy Shaw and Archie Stevenson competed at the Reykjavik International Swimming Gala against swimmers from Europe and Canada.

Poppy was competing for the first time as an adult, swimming against Olympians and world champions trying to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She reached the final in the 100m backstroke and achieved several personal bests which qualify her for the Scottish National Finals.

Archie won gold in 50m breaststroke, silver in 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke, and bronze in 50m backstroke and freestyle.

Both swimmers thanked Rotary for its donation, which allowed them to compete at the highest level so far.