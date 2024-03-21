Berwick Rotary Club thanked by swimmers after helping them compete in international event

Berwick Rotary Club president Jim Jamieson has congratulated two swimmers from Eyemouth and District Amateur Swimming Club after the club helped them travel to Iceland for an international competition.
By Janet Bew
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
Archie Stevenson and Poppy Shaw are congratulated by Rotary Club president Jim Jamieson. Picture: Berwick Rotary Club.Archie Stevenson and Poppy Shaw are congratulated by Rotary Club president Jim Jamieson. Picture: Berwick Rotary Club.
Archie Stevenson and Poppy Shaw are congratulated by Rotary Club president Jim Jamieson. Picture: Berwick Rotary Club.

Thanks to support from the Rotary Club, Poppy Shaw and Archie Stevenson competed at the Reykjavik International Swimming Gala against swimmers from Europe and Canada.

Poppy was competing for the first time as an adult, swimming against Olympians and world champions trying to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She reached the final in the 100m backstroke and achieved several personal bests which qualify her for the Scottish National Finals.

Archie won gold in 50m breaststroke, silver in 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke, and bronze in 50m backstroke and freestyle.

Both swimmers thanked Rotary for its donation, which allowed them to compete at the highest level so far.

The club is hosting its Spirit of Sport indoor games day for disabled people of all ages on April 21 at Berwick Sports Centre.

Email [email protected] for details.

