Berwick Rangers and Berwick Bandits fundraise for new floodlights for Shielfield Park
Berwick Rangers, along with Berwick Bandits, in conjunction with the Berwick Rangers Community Academy have launched an appeal which hopes to raise £30,000 to install LED lights on the ground’s eight floodlight towers which have illuminated the pitch and track – and dominated the local skyline – since the early 1970s.
Currently they house over 100 energy-guzzling halogen bulbs and the GoFundMe Appeal is looking to cover the costs of buying and installing LED replacements.
Studies show LED floodlighting uses up to 85% less energy than halogen and also lasts more than 10 times longer.
That means significant savings on energy bills at a time when electricity prices are soaring and a decreased electrical draw on the aging stadium wiring, whose replacement would involve costly and disruptive work involving digging up the pitch and speedway track.
Berwick Rangers Community Academy and Berwick Rangers FC chairman Kevin Dixon said: “Both the Rangers and Bandits continue to keep our town in the sporting spotlight and Shielfield Park is an iconic venue, the envy of most clubs at our respective levels.
“Maintaining this amazing facility comes at a cost and we are always looking for ways to make long-term savings which can then free up money for community projects. Updating the floodlights is one way to make that happen.”
Berwick Speedway owner Jamie Courtney added: “This is a vital upgrade which benefits both clubs and their supporters in the long run.
“I think we all recognize the problems of keeping our clubs competitive, whether that’s on the track or the football pitch, against big city clubs with wealthy backers and sponsors. Bandits and Rangers fans have always been generous in backing their clubs over the years and I hope they will get behind this joint fundraising initiative.”
Details of how to donate are on the respective club websites.
