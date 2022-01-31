Berwick lose in league away to Caledonian Braves

Berwick Rangers FC.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result the Borderers were looking for as they went down to a 3-1 defeat which leaves them seventh in the table on 40 points from their 25 games played.

Kick-off was delayed by half an hour due to problems with travelling as a result of the weather.

But that didn’t stop Rangers from getting off to the best possible start, Graham Taylor giving them a eighth minute lead after good link-up play between Harris and Stewart.

However, the Braves fought back and equalised after 22 minutes through Jamie Watson.

The home side had the better of the first half, but just before half-time Berwick were unlucky when they saw a header crash off the crossbar.

In the second half the Braves continued to press and they took the lead after 51 minutes when they got to the bye-line and cut the ball back, the ball deemed to have been deflected into the net by a Berwick player for an own goal.

Berwick were then reduced to ten men when captain Jamie Pyper saw red for a foul in the box and the home side were able to take advantage by adding a third goal through Mark Kelly from the resultant penalty after 83 minutes.

On Saturday (February 12), Rangers are away to Bottom of the table Vale of Leithen in a rearranged fixture.

The high winds which swept the country at the weekend resulted in all the games for local sides in the East of Scotland, Border Amateur, Northern Alliance and North Northumberland Leagues being called off.

On Saturday, in the East of Scotland, Tweedmouth Rangers are home to Kirkcaldy & Dysart in the Division 1 A Conference.

In the Border Amateur, fixtures are:

B League - Earlston Rhymers v Tweedmouth Amateurs.

C Division - Berwick Colts v Highfields United; Spittal Rovers v Lauder.