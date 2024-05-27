Berwick Jewson Bandits travel to Dorset to take on title favourites Poole

Drew Kemp will be hoping for success when he returns to his former club Poole on Wednesday. Picture: Taz Mcdougall

Lewis Kerr has been ruled fit to take his place at number one as Berwick Bandits make the trip to title favourites Poole on Wednesday (May 29).

Kerr crashed out of the victory over Plymouth nearly two weeks ago, his first home outing after five weeks on the sidelines with a fractured ankle.

Hospital checks confirmed no further bone damage and he has been ruled fit for the trip to Dorset.

The Norfolk-based racer – who rode a handful of meetings for the Pirates in the top tier in 2017 – is one of four ex-Poole riders in the Berwick side.

Skipper Rory Schlein and Danyon Hume were in the Pirates’ 2021 double-winning side while Drew Kemp also won league and cup honours with the south coast side the following years.

Poole number one Richard Lawson produced a match-winning ride to split Schlein and Josh Pickering – guesting in place of Kerr – in a last-heat decider when the teams met at Shielfield Park earlier this month.

Poole are unbeaten at home this season – in fact, they have lost just one home league match since rejoining speedway’s second tier in 2021.

That was in 2022 to a Leicester side managed by Stewart Dickson, who fills the same role with Berwick on Wednesday.

Dickson said: “We have riders with experience of Poole and need them to use it.

“It is a tough place to go but we need to be positive and battle for every point, do our job and not worry too much about Poole’s reputation.