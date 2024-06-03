Berwick Jewson Bandits suffer bruising defeats and exciting young Dane Bastian Borke is seriously injured

Jye Etheridge was concussed after this fall in the match against Scunthorpe. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Berwick Bandits paid a heavy price in men and saw their play-off hopes dented by two losses in four days.

Their 38-52 reverse at title favourites Poole on Wednesday was not unexpected, but the loss of reserve Bastian Borke could have huge repercussions for their season.

Berwick held a surprise 23-19 lead after seven heats as former Pirates Rory Schlein and Drew Kemp, along with the fast-starting Dane, caught the home side cold.

Hopes of an astonishing victory – Poole have lost only once at home in four years – were cruelly dashed when Borke clipped the back wheel of fellow Dane Tobias Thomsen and was thrown into the back straight fence at high speed.

The meeting was held up for 30 minutes while he was treated on track before being transferred to Poole Hospital where it was confirmed that he had suffered a bruised lung and serious damage to knee ligaments and muscles.

Bandits were already without Lewis Kerr, whose attempt to come back from injury ended with him being forced to withdraw after a first heat crash.

The long delay helped Poole rally and, despite the efforts of Schlein, 13, and Kemp, 11, they pulled away in the latter stages.

Schlein did even better on Saturday, dropping just one point from five rides, with Kemp again scoring 11.

But a tapes exclusion proved costly as Scunthorpe edged in front on an incident-packed night which was not decided until the final heat.

Schlein was imperious throughout and for two laps he was joined by Kemp in the 5-1 which would have won it for Berwick, only for a slight error by Kemp to allow Kyle Howarth and Connor Mountain through for the shared heat which gave the Scorpions a 46-44 victory.

On a night of big accidents, Berwick lost Jye Etheridge to concussion while Scunthorpe’s Michael Palm Toft broke his collarbone and his team-mate Nathan Ablitt, also had to withdraw from the meeting.

Danyon Hume won his first two rides before tailing off, while Connor Coles worked hard for his six points.

But Borke was sorely missed and plugging that gap will exercise the minds of the Berwick management.