Berwick Jewson Bandits' play-off hopes left in tatters after defeats to Glasgow

Chris Harris's battles with Drew Kemp were a highlight at Shielfield. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Berwick Bandits’ play-off dreams are all but over after they suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Glasgow.

Both at Ashfield on Friday and Shielfield Park the following night they led going into the closing stages only to fall away.

While the 48-41 loss at Glasgow on Friday was anticipated – Berwick have not won there since 2014 – Saturday’s 43-47 loss was the real body blow.

With six fixtures left to race and a maximum of 15 points available, the mathematics are still favourable for a top four finish.

But Saturday was the latest in a losing streak which now stretches to six matches with two key riders, skipper Rory Schlein and Bastian Borke, sidelined by injury.

They do not race again until July 24, the trip to Oxford starting a busy week which also sees the Bandits travel to Edinburgh and then race the Monarchs at Shielfield Park.

Glasgow’s Chris Harris was the architect of his former club’s downfall, unbeaten in five races on Friday night and beaten on track only once the following night.

That was by Drew Kemp, who held his nerve under repeated challenges from the former British champion to take the flag in a heart-stopping heat eight.

Kemp hit the front again in heat 15 only to fall heavily on the fourth bend under challenge from Harris, the Glasgow skipper being excluded for the move.

Kemp finished second in the rerun to top the Berwick score charts with nine points.

In contrast, Harris managed 14 despite his disqualification, Steve Worrall and Berwick-based Leon Flint – beaten only by Jye Etheridge on the night – managing 11 apiece.

Berwick’s failing was a lack of heat winners – just five on the night – and, ironically, building up a six-point lead in the early stages allowed Glasgow to use Harris as a tactical substitute in heat six, the 5-1 with Worrall transforming the momentum of the evening.

Berwick’s engine room of Kemp, Danyon Hume and Etheridge did their part with solid scoring, but neither number one Lewis Kerr, five, or guest Erik Riss, eight, could compete with the visiting big guns.