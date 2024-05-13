Redcar Bears' Jason Edwards was able to continue racing after this crash. Picture: Taz McDougall

Danyon Hume steered Berwick to a quick-fire double over his old club, Redcar, at Shielfield Park on Saturday.

Along with super-guest Richard Lawson, he inflicted three 5-1s on the dogged Bears as the Bandits took maximum points from the home and away north-east derbies.

Charles Wright and guest Dan Thompson gave the travelling support plenty to shout as Berwick, as they had the previous night, won with an ease that wasn’t really reflected in the final scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckiest – indeed bravest – man of the night was Jason Edwards, who hit the polyfoam fence with such force after being given a first bend shove by Rory Schlein that the bag came off its mounting.

After treatment Edwards emerged bloodied but unbowed, donned a replacement helmet, mounted his second machine and managed to win the rerun, an act of bravery and sheer bloody mindedness that summed up Redcar on the day.

Again the Bandits failed to fire on all seven cylinders. On this occasion it was the turn of Bastian Borke to find, for the first time this season, points at a premium, not helped by a spectacular crash while lining up one of his trademark stalk and passes.

Instead Hume, desperately disappointed by the negligible haul against his former team on Friday, led from the front, beginning with a rare defeat on Wright around Shielfield Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redcar hit straight back through reserves Ben Trigger and Jake Mulford only for Friday night heroes Jye Etheridge and Drew Kemp to add another 5-1 to their tally for the season.

Borke’s spectacular fall as he attempted to pass Trigger and join Schlein at the front of five was followed by a maximum from Wright and Thompson which levelled the scores.

Again the Bandits responded, Hume producing another stunning start while Lawson rounded Ben Barker.

Edwards sparked a 4-2 in heat seven but Berwick never surrendered their lead, and extended it in style in nine, Etheridge producing a sublime second bend to pass Barker, but the Bears’ guest did manage to force his way past Kemp to limit the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume and Lawson – mounted on Schlein’s bike due to a clutch problem with his own number one machine – made it three 5-1s out of three against Edwards and Bailey.

Redcar made a tactical substitution in 12, Wright rewarding his team manager Gavin Parr with a trademark swoop off the fourth bend which caught Etheridge on the line after a tremendous battle between the two, Bailey getting the better of Borke to cut the gap.

The Bears were at it again in heat 13, Wright beating Lawson while, despite being wildly out of control at times, Barker kept Schlein at bay.

Edwards won the penultimate heat to give his side an outside chance of forcing a Superheat decider.