Berwick Jewson Bandits bounce back from embarrassing cup defeat to go top of the league

Lewis Kerr faces another spell on the sidelines after injuring his leg. Picture: Taz McDougall

A mixed weekend saw Berwick Bandits crash out of the cup in embarrassing fashion but move to the top of the Championship, while number one Lewis Kerr faces another spell on the injured list.

Kerr returned to action for the first time since fracturing his ankle five weeks ago, but could manage only four points on Friday night as Berwick were hammered 62-28 at Scunthorpe.

They had travelled to Lincolnshire with an 18-point lead from the first leg but that had evaporated after just seven races as only skipper Rory Schlein, 10, and reserve Bastian Borke, six, offered any resistance to the cup holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew Kemp was the only other visiting race winner on a desperate night, but 24 hours later they managed to tough out a 47-42 win against Plymouth which moved them to the top of the league on points difference from Workington.

They had to do it without Kerr, who suffered another leg injury after a fall on the first bend of heat one.

In his absence, Schlein again led from the front at a fog-bound Shielfield Park, dropping just three points to an opponent as the vastly experienced Aussie rolled back the years and powered to a 15-point haul.

Borke again provided top-class support, his 11-point return the best of his short British career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time they did get support with Kemp, eight, Jye Etheridge, seven, and Danyon Hume all scoring solidly.

Even so Berwick still struggled to smother the challenge of Plymouth.

Connor Mountain, who tormented Berwick in his full time role as a Scunthorpe rider on Friday night, guested for the Gladiators on Saturday and recorded a magnificent 13 points.

With former Berwick number one Ben Barker also in double figures, the Gladiators kept in touch until Borke stamped his authority on proceedings leading first Etheridge and then Kemp to 5-1s in the space of three heats as Berwick ended the night very strongly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team manager Stewart Dickson said: “We showed a lot of character and commitment to bounce back from Friday night.

“I cannot sugarcoat it; the cup match was a terrible performance and we had a discussion on the football pitch before Saturday night’s meeting.

“The response was impressive and exactly what I wanted.”