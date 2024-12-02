Berwick hosts another epic battle between England and Scotland, at the backgammon table

By Mike Snowdon
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:46 BST
The two teams will do battle again in the spring.
The two teams will do battle again in the spring.
It may not have been Bannockburn or Culloden, but Berwick was the scene of another battle between England and Scotland at the weekend – this time across the backgammon board.

Teams representing the North East Backgammon Association (NEBA) and Central Scotland met for the third time at Berwick Community Trust’s William Elder Building on Saturday.

It was 1-1 after the previous two encounters, but this time NEBA triumphed 30-18 after four 12-match rounds of games between the sides.

NEBA won the first round and never relinquished the lead.

Co-organiser Keith Gill of NEBA said: “This has now become a firm fixture for the two teams – we’re already planning to hold a re-match in April.

“Berwick seemed the obvious place for us to hold this contest – a great halfway house for both teams and the William Elder Building is perfect for the event.

“Apart from the serious business of backgammon, everyone really enjoys the day – whether they win or not. We’ll be back.”

