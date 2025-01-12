Berwick hockey frustrated by weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s now ten long weeks since Berwick hockey club hit a ball in anger.

The SH Women’s East Division Three side saw their fixture at Boroughmuir cancelled due to the icy conditions that gripped Scotland.

Despite their frustration at a lack of game time due to the enforced break, the Borderers remain in second spot behind leaders Inverleith – the only side that have beaten them so far this season.

With seven wins from the eight games they have managed to get played, Berwick will be confident going into their scheduled game at home to Edinburgh Uni this weekend.