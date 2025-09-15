Berwick Hockey Club put up a good fight in defeat to Preston Lodge
Berwick hockey club’s pre-season warm-up continued with a 2-0 defeat by Preston Lodge in a friendly at Eyemouth High School.
Finty Gilmore was the player of the match in a close-fought game.
“Although the score may look negative the girls should all be proud of the effort and excellence played. The Preston Lodge ladies played a few higher standard players and this didn’t set us back one bit. Everyone gave it more than 100%,” said a club official.