Berwick Hockey Club put up a good fight in defeat to Preston Lodge

By Jon Tait
Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:32 BST
Berwick hockey club’s pre-season warm-up continued with a 2-0 defeat by Preston Lodge in a friendly at Eyemouth High School.

Finty Gilmore was the player of the match in a close-fought game.

“Although the score may look negative the girls should all be proud of the effort and excellence played. The Preston Lodge ladies played a few higher standard players and this didn’t set us back one bit. Everyone gave it more than 100%,” said a club official.

