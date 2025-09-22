Berwick hockey club lose final warm-up game before Saturday's season opener
Berwick hockey club were beaten 4-2 by Eskvale in their final warm-up game.
Player of the match Becca Murray netted an absolute screamer and Linzi Patterson added the other in a tough match at Eyemouth High School.
“Our numbers were limited but all the girls fought hard and we look onwards and upwards to the league opener,” said a club official.
Berwick are at home to Boroughmuir for their first Women’s East 3 game on Saturday.