Berwick hockey club lose final warm-up game before Saturday's season opener

By Jon Tait
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 20:45 BST
Berwick hockey club start the new season on Saturday.
Berwick hockey club were beaten 4-2 by Eskvale in their final warm-up game.

Player of the match Becca Murray netted an absolute screamer and Linzi Patterson added the other in a tough match at Eyemouth High School.

“Our numbers were limited but all the girls fought hard and we look onwards and upwards to the league opener,” said a club official.

Berwick are at home to Boroughmuir for their first Women’s East 3 game on Saturday.

